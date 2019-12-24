Play

Fitzpatrick recorded five tackles (two solo) in Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Jets.

Fitzpatrick hasn't made many big plays in recent weeks. He has just one pass breakup and no interceptions or sacks over his last six games while making more than three tackles just twice in that span.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends