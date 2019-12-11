Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Logs just one tackle in win
Fitzpatrick notched one solo tackle in Sunday's win over the Cardinals.
It was a season-low for Fitzpatrick. He has fewer than five tackles in five of his last seven games but has contributed four interceptions, six pass breakups and two fumble recoveries in that time.
