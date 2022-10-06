Fitzpatrick (knee) was listed as a limited participant on the Steelers' injury report Thursday, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

Fitzpatrick picked up a knee injury during Pittsburgh's Week 4 loss to the Jets, which sidelined him during practice Wednesday. However, the star safety still managed to play 100 percent of the Steelers' defensive snaps last week, and he has recorded 32 tackles, four passes defended and three interceptions through four weeks. Fitzpatrick's presence in the secondary will be a major boost heading into Sunday's game against the Bills' prolific passing offense.