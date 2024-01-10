Fitzpatrick (knee) was a full participant at practice Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Fitzpatrick sat out of the Steelers' last three regular-season games due to a knee injury, but it now looks like he'll be ready to play in the wild-card round. He projects to start Sunday, and his presence dampens expectations for Josh Allen and Buffalo's offense somewhat.
