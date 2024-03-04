Fitzpatrick made 64 tackles (43 solo) and three pass breakups across 10 regular-season games in 2023.

Fitzpatrick missed seven total games in 2023 due to a combination of knee and hand injuries, but he managed to return to health in time for Pittsburgh's wild-card playoff loss to the Bills, a game in which he logged 10 tackles (five solo). In just 10 regular-season appearances, five of Fitzpatrick's games saw him achieve double-digit tackle totals. The 27-year-old remains one of the league's true standout safeties, with big-play potential to lend him serious fantasy upside as well. Fitzpatrick has three years remaining on his contract with the Steelers.