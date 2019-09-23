Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Makes history in debut
Fitzpatrick had five tackles (four solo) and an interception in Sunday's 24-20 loss to San Francisco.
Acquired from Miami this past week Fitzpatrick's presence was felt in his first game with Pittsburgh. He intercepted a pass in the first quarter and then forced a red zone fumble in the second quarter that was recovered by Devin Bush, making him the first Pittsburgh player with an interception and forced fumble in the opening half of a game since 2008 (James Harrison). Fitzpatrick now has two forced fumbles in his last two games and faces Cincinnati -- with five fumbles already -- in Week 4.
