Fitzpatrick (hamstring) is "improving," according to head coach Mike Tomlin, who also stated, "We'll see what the week holds for him and see if there's a potential for availability at the latter part of the week," Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Fitzpatrick suffered the injury Week 8 against the Jaguars and was unable to play Thursday against the Titans. However, it appears the Pro Bowl safety does have a chance of returning Sunday against the Packers if he can get back on the practice field in the back half of the week.