Fitzpatrick is being evaluated for a knee injury after Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Jets, according to head coach Mike Tomlin, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Fitzpatrick recorded eight combined tackles in the contest while also adding an interception. Any potential absence moving forward would certainly be a blow to the Steelers secondary. His status will be worth monitoring during practice this week, as a Week 5 contest against the Bills lies ahead.