Fitzpatrick (knee) did not practice Wednesday.
Fitzpatrick was injured in the Week 15 loss to the Colts and missed last Saturday's win over the Bengals. He's missed five of the last eight games to injuries. With the Pittsburgh defense littered with injuries and suspensions, veteran Eric Rowe was called up from the practice squad to start last week at safety, his first game of 2023.
