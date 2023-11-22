Fitzpatrick (hamstring) did not participate at practice Wednesday, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Fitzpatrick has sat out the Steelers' last three games as he continues to tend to a hamstring injury he sustained in Week 8 versus the Jaguars, and he's again missing Pittsburgh's first practice of the new week. If he can't manage to practice Thursday or Friday, he'll probably be out again for Week 12.