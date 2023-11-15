Fitzpatrick (hamstring) did not participate at practice Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Fitzpatrick has missed Pittsburgh's last two games dealing with a hamstring injury he sustained in Week 8 versus the Jaguars, and now he's sitting out of the Steelers' first practice of the new week. He'll likely have to practice in some capacity Thursday or Friday to have any chance of suiting up in Week 11.