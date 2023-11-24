Fitzpatrick (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Fitzpatrick has missed Pittsburgh's last three games, and he was unable to practice all week, so it's not a surprise that the All-Pro safety won't suit up for Sunday's contest. Trenton Thompson and Miles Killebrew will both likely see increased snaps in the Steelers' secondary in Fitzpatrick's stead.