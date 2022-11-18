Fitzpatrick doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bengals, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Fitzpatrick remained sidelined during Wednesday's practice while working his way back from surgery to remove his appendix, but he logged back-to-back full sessions to end the week and will be good to go for Week 11. Across seven appearances, the veteran safety has recorded 45 tackles, six pass defenses and three interceptions, including one pick-six.