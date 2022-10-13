Fitzpatrick (knee) did not participate during the Steelers' practice Thursday, Chris Adamski of The Tribune-Review reports.

Fitzpatrick did not practice Wednesday or Thursday with a lingering knee injury that kept him limited for the first two practices of last week. The starting free safety was ultimately able to play Week 5 despite this issue, but his health may have taken a step back since this contest. Fitzpatrick will have one more practice to improve his status before Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, otherwise, Tre Norwood and Miles Killebrew may have to take on bigger roles in Pittsburgh's secondary.