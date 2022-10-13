Fitzpatrick (knee) did not participate during the Steelers' practice Thursday, Chris Adamski of The Tribune-Review reports.
Fitzpatrick did not practice Wednesday or Thursday with a lingering knee injury that kept him limited for the first two practices of last week. The starting free safety was ultimately able to play in Week 5 despite this issue, but his health may have taken a step back since this contest. Fitzpatrick will have one more practice to improve his status before Sunday's game against Tampa Bay; otherwise, Tre Norwood and Miles Killebrew may have to take on bigger roles in Pittsburgh's secondary.
