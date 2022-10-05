Fitzpatrick (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Fitzpatrick recorded eight tackles during the Team's Week 4 loss to the Jets, but he also picked up a knee injury during the contest. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but per Rapoport, the Steelers are still giving the safety a chance to play in Week 5, though he'll likely have to log at least a limited session Thursday or Friday to be cleared for game action.

