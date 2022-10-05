Fitzpatrick (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Fitzpatrick recorded eight tackles during the Team's Week 4 loss to the Jets, but he also picked up a knee injury during the contest. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but per Rapoport, the Steelers are still giving the safety a chance to play in Week 5, though he'll likely have to log at least a limited session Thursday or Friday to be cleared for game action.
More News
-
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: May have knee injury•
-
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Will play vs. Jets•
-
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Full participant Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Placed in concussion protocol•
-
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Records another interception•
-
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Dominant in OT win•