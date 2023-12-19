The Steelers officially ruled Fitzpatrick (knee) out for Saturday's game against the Bengals, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

Per Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com, Fitzpatrick is likely facing a multi-week absence after exiting this past Saturday's 30-13 loss to the Colts early due to the knee injury. With fellow safety Damontae Kazee getting ejected from the Week 15 loss and now facing a three-game suspension, the Steelers' secondary could be depleted for the matchup with the Bengals.