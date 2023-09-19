Fitzpatrick will not return to Monday's game against the Browns due to a chest injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN
Fitzpatrick exited the game near the end of the third quarter. He had recorded six tackles (five solo) and two passes defended pror to leaving. In his absence, Elijah Riley will presumably replace him at free safety.
