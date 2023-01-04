Fitzpatrick tallied nine tackles (four solo) and one interception during Sunday's 16-13 win over the Ravens.
Fitzpatrick tied Robert Spillane with a team-high nine tackles and picked off his sixth pass of the season, setting a new career high. The 2018 first-round pick will look to maintain his strong play against the Browns in Week 18.
