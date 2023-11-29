Fitzpatrick (hamstring) was a full participant at practice Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Fitzpatrick finally appears to be back to full strength after he sat out of Pittsburgh's last four games due to a hamstring injury. He projects as a good IDP option for Week 13, when the Steelers host the Cardinals.
