Fitzpatrick logged 96 tackles (56 solo), six interceptions, 11 pass defenses and a touchdown over 15 games during the 2022 season.
Fitzpatrick matched the second-lowest mark of his career with two interceptions last season, but he bounced back with a career-high six interceptions in 2022 while nearly posting 100 tackles. The 26-year-old had double-digit tackles on three occasions this year and should remain a prominent member of the Steelers' secondary in 2023 since he signed a four-year, $73.6 million deal with Pittsburgh in June of 2022.
