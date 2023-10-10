Fitzpatrick logged nine tackles (seven solo) in Pittsburgh's 17-10 win against the Ravens on Sunday.
Fitzpatrick's season is off to an efficient start and he's now compiled 31 tackles (21 solo) over the past three games. The 26-year-old will now have the week off during Pittsburgh's bye and will look to continue his hot start Week 7 versus the Rams.
