Fitzpatrick (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game at Baltimore, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Fitzpatrick got back on the practice field during the week for the first time since Week 15, giving him a chance to play in Week 18. If he misses his third consecutive game, one of Trenton Thompson (neck) or Miles Killebrew will probably start in Fitzpatrick's place.