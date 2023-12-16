Fitzpatrick (knee) is listed as questionable to return to Saturday's game against the Colts.
Fitzpatrick was taken to the locker room after sustaining a knee injury attempting to stop a pass into the right seam during the second quarter of Saturday's game. More information regarding his status will likely arrive throughout the game.
More News
-
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Should play through injury•
-
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Tending to fractured hand•
-
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Primed for Week 13 return•
-
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Missing another week•
-
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Won't play Week 11•