Fitzpatrick recorded six tackles (five solo) and one pass defense during Sunday's 35-13 loss to the Eagles.
Fitzpatrick recorded a team-high six tackles during the loss. Across seven appearances, the veteran safety has recorded 45 tackles, six pass defenses and three interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown.
