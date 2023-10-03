Fitzpatrick registered 11 tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 30-6 loss to the Texans.
Fitzpatrick had 11 total tackles for the second week in a row and led the team in that category. He leads the team with 32 total tackles in four games and will continue to provide critical coverage at safety as the Steelers welcome the Ravens in Week 5.
