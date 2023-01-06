Fitzpatrick (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns.
The star safety was sidelined for the Steelers' first two Week 18 practices, but his ability to put in a limited session Friday leaves the door open for him to play in the regular-season finale. Given that the Steelers can clinch a playoff berth with a win and losses by the Dolphins and Patriots this weekend, Fitzpatrick has some incentive to play through the injury at less than 100 percent health. He's played all but two of the Steelers' defensive snaps in each of the past seven games, totaling 41 tackles, five pass breakups and three interceptions during that stretch.
