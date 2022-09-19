Fitzpatrick totaled six tackles (two solo) and an interception during the Steelers' 17-14 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

Fitzpatrick was on the field for every defensive snap during Sunday's narrow loss. Although he wasn't able to replicate his Week 1 performance when he had 14 tackles, the 2018 first-rounder recorded an interception for a second consecutive week. Fitzpatrick has already matched his interception total from a year ago and has been prominently featured in the Steelers' defense to begin the 2022 campaign.