Fitzpatrick (chest) was released from the hospital Monday night and is believed to have avoided a severe injury, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Fitzpatrick's precautionary scans came back negative for what the Steelers believed was a chest contusion. The safety left Monday's win over Browns in the third quarter to be evaluated at a local hospital. Fitzpatrick's status will need to be monitored ahead of Week 3's matchup against the Raiders, but it at least appears that he may avoid missing significant time. If Fitzpatrick carries any limitations into Week 3, though, Elijah Riley will stand to handle an increased role on defense.