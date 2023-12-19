Fitzpatrick (knee) was listed as did not participate on Tuesday's injury report after already being ruled out for Saturday's game against the Bengals, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Considering Fitzpatrick could be looking at a multi-week absence, per Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com, it's probably no surprise the veteran safety was unable to practice Tuesday. His absence against Cincinnati will be a significant blow to the secondary, especially with reserve safety Damontae Kazee suspended for a hit laid on Michael Pittman during Week 15 and Trenton Thompson also suffering a stinger in the same game, which had him as a DNP on Tuesday as well, leaving Miles Killebrew as the only healthy safety on the Steelers' roster.