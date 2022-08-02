Fitzpatrick (wrist) should be practicing sooner rather than later, according to Steelers general manager Omar Khan Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Fitzpatrick landed on the active/non-football injury list last Tuesday after hurting his wrist while on vacation. A quick return is good news for the Steelers, as the 25-year-old should continue to be an integral piece in their secondary in 2022.