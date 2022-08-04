The Steelers activated Fitzpatrick from the team's active/non-football injury list Thursday, Chris Adamski of the Tribune-Review reports.
Fitzpatrick did not participate in the team's previous offseason workouts while negotiating a four-year, $73.6 million extension with the Steelers, and he opened training camp on the NFI list with a wrist injury suffered away from the team's facilities. As a result, the All-Pro safety has participated in a limited fashion throughout the start of Pittsburgh's training camp sessions, but he should now be available to practice and play this preseason. Fitzpatrick collected a career-high 124 tackles over 16 games last year and he will be a cornerstone of Pittsburgh's secondary this regular season.
More News
-
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Return imminent•
-
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Goes on NFI list•
-
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Signs massive extension•
-
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Six tackles in Week 18•
-
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Tallies 12 stops•
-
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Leading tackler in win•