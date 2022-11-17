Fitzpatrick (appendix) remains day-to-day after he was listed as a full participant on the Steelers' injury report Thursday, Chris Halicke of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Fitzpatrick underwent surgery to remove his appendix Saturday and did not play Week 10 against New Orleans, leaving him sidelined during practice Wednesday. While he appeared to trend in the right direction during practice Thursday, the free safety still said he still has to take things "day to day" and that he'll "find out Sunday" about his availability for Week 11 versus Cincinnati. It will be worth monitoring Fitzpatrick's status on Friday's final injury report for a more definitive outlook on his health heading into Sunday's game.