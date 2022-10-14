Fitzpatrick (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against Tampa Bay, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Fitzpatrick was ultimately able to play in Week 5 despite being limited during prep due to a knee injury, but the issue appears to have gotten worse and will cause the starting safety to miss at least one game. In his absence, Tre Norwood and Miles Killebrew figure to be strong candidates for increased roles in Pittsburgh's secondary during a matchup against Tom Brady and Tampa Bay's stout passing attack.