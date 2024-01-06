Fitzpatrick (knee) is listed as inactive for Saturday's game against the Ravens, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official website reports.
Fitzpatrick returned to practice this week for the first time since Week 15 before drawing a questionable tag. However, he was unable to get cleared by Pittsburgh's medical staff and will miss his third straight game as a result. Miles Killebrew is the likely candidate to replace him at safety.
