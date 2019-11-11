Fitzpatrick recorded four tackles (three solo), one interception and returned a fumble for a touchdown in Sunday's 17-12 win over the Rams.

Fitzpatrick continues to pay huge dividends since joining the Steelers and has scored in two straight games. This time he took a fumble and returned it 43 yards late in the first half to give Pittsburgh a 14-7 lead that they would not relinquish. With the score 17-12 in the final minute of the game Fitzpatrick intercepted a Jared Goff pass intended for Robert Woods to preserve the victory. Fitzpatrick now has four interceptions in the last three games and five in seven games with Pittsburgh.