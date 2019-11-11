Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Scores again in win
Fitzpatrick recorded four tackles (three solo), one interception and returned a fumble for a touchdown in Sunday's 17-12 win over the Rams.
Fitzpatrick continues to pay huge dividends since joining the Steelers and has scored in two straight games. This time he took a fumble and returned it 43 yards late in the first half to give Pittsburgh a 14-7 lead that they would not relinquish. With the score 17-12 in the final minute of the game Fitzpatrick intercepted a Jared Goff pass intended for Robert Woods to preserve the victory. Fitzpatrick now has four interceptions in the last three games and five in seven games with Pittsburgh.
More News
-
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Takes it to the house on Sunday•
-
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Haunts former team in win•
-
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Makes history in debut•
-
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Slated to start at free safety•
-
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Heading to Pittsburgh•
-
Dolphins' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Creates turnover in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 Early Waivers: Breakout star
We've seen flashes from Darius Slayton, but he put together a huge performance in Week 10,...
-
Believe It or Not: Sit JuJu?
Is it time to give up on one of our early-round favorites? Has Kyler Murray emerged as an elite...
-
Winners & Losers: Disappearing act
Chris Towers looks into the biggest winners and losers from Sunday's action, beginning with...
-
Week 10 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 10 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 10 QB Preview: Stars return
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 10, including...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Byes aren't hitting the quarterback position that hard in Week 10, but you still have tough...