Fitzpatrick notched seven tackles (five solo), one interception and one pass breakup during Sunday's 19-16 win over Atlanta.

Fitzpatrick ended the Falcons' final drive with a game-icing interception of Marcus Mariota intended for Drake London. With his first pick since Week 4, Fitzpatrick now needs just one more interception to tie his career-best mark (five). He could get a chance to do so Week 14 versus a Ravens team that may be without Lamar Jackson (knee).