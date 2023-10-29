Fitzpatrick, who left Sunday's 20-10 loss to the Jaguars with a hamstring injury, will undergo an MRI on Monday, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Fitzpatrick finished Sunday's game with two tackles before leaving in the first quarter. The MRI on Monday will determine the severity of the injury and whether or not Fitzpatrick will miss time. He will have an uphill battle to play in Week 9 against the Titans on Thursday night.