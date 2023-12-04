Fitzpatrick (hand) was a full participant on the Steelers' estimated practice report Monday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

Fitzpatrick fractured his hand Sunday against the Cardinals in the first half but remained in the game and never missed a snap. Considering he was able to play through the injury, even if the practice report is just an estimate, it appears the star safety should be able to suit up against the Patriots on Thursday and not miss any time.