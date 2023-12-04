Fitzpatrick (hand) was a full participant on the Steelers' estimated practice report Monday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.
Fitzpatrick fractured his hand Sunday against the Cardinals in the first half but remained in the game and never missed a snap. Considering he was able to play through the injury, even if the practice report is just an estimate, it appears the star safety should be able to suit up against the Patriots on Thursday and not miss any time.
More News
-
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Tending to fractured hand•
-
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Primed for Week 13 return•
-
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Missing another week•
-
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Won't play Week 11•
-
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Misses Wednesday's practice•