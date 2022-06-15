Fitzpatrick agreed to a four-year, $18.4 million extension with the Steelers on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports
Per Schefter, the deal makes Fitzpatrick the highest paid safety in NFL history. The 2018 first-round pick is coming off a career-high 124 tackle season and has recorded 11 interceptions, four fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles and three touchdowns across his first three seasons in Pittsburgh. The Alabama product projects to be one of the most prolific IDP players in fantasy once again during the 2022 campaign.
