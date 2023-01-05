Fitzpatrick (ankle) did not participate in the Steelers' practice Thursday.
Fitzpatrick was temporarily forced out for three defensive snaps after he picked up an ankle in the third quarter of Sunday's win over the Ravens. While the star safety has now sat out each of the first two practices during Week 18 prep, coach Mike Tomlin said Thursday that the team is not "overly concerned" about the issue affecting his availability moving forward. Fitzpatrick will now have one more opportunity to increase his activity before the Steelers must assign him an official game status Friday ahead of the regular-season finale against Cleveland this Sunday.
