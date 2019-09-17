Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Slated to start at free safety
Coach Mike Tomlin said Fitzpatrick will start at free safety and the team doesn't plan to move him around, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Fitzpatrick was unhappy in Miami and ultimately requested a trade partly because of the Dolphins' willingness to shift him around among multiple positions, including safety and cornerback. The Dolphins had little choice but to move Fitzpatrick around due to their lack of talented players on defense, but the Steelers don't have that issue with a strong group of cornerbacks in Joe Haden (shoulder), Steven Nelson and Artie Burns. Expect the Steelers to hold steady with Fitzpatrick at free safety, and he won't face any real competition for snaps unless Sean Davis (shoulder) returns from IR in Week 11. According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Fitzpatrick will play Sunday versus the 49ers, but Tomlin may limit his role to start out.
