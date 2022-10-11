Fitzpatrick is still nursing a lingering knee injury Tuesday, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.
Fitzpatrick was limited with a knee injury leading up to Sunday's loss to the Bills, but he ultimately shed any designations prior to kickoff. Barring any setbacks, the hope will be that he can progress similarly Week 6.
