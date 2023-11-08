Fitzpatrick (hamstring) did not participate at practice Wednesday, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.
Despite having made progress recently in his recovery from the hamstring injury he sustained in Week 8 versus Jacksonville, Fitzpatrick sat out to start Pittsburgh's new week of practice. If he can't practice Thursday or Friday either, he'll likely miss Sunday's game versus Green Bay.
