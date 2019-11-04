Fitzpatrick recorded seven tackles (four solo) and had interception for a touchdown in Sunday's 26-24 win over the Colts.

Fitzpatrick stepped in front of a pass from back-up quarterback Brian Hoyer to Jack Doyle near the goal line and ran 96 yards to tie the game at 10-10 late in the first half. It was the second-longest regular season pick six in franchise history. Fitzpatrick has three interceptions in the last two games and four in six games with Pittsburgh.