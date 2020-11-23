Fitzpatrick recorded five tackles (three solo) and two interceptions in Sunday's 27-3 win over the Jaguars.
The Steelers put on a defensive clinic in Sunday's Week 11 win, and Fitzpatrick was a key contributor once again. The 2018 first-rounder has recorded at least five tackles in each of the last five games, and he now has four interceptions this year.
