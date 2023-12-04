Fitzpatrick sustained a fractured left hand during Sunday's 24-10 loss versus the Cardinals, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Despite breaking his hand in the second quarter, Fitzpatrick played all 63 of Pittsburgh's defensive snaps in Week 13. He also expects to play Thursday versus the Patriots, and he still projects as a reasonable IDP option.
