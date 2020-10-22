Fitzpatrick and Vince Williams will serve as the key communicators for the Steelers defense now that Devin Bush (knee-ACL) is set to undergo season-ending surgery, Mike Prisuta of the team's official site reports.

Having played 100 percent of Pittsburgh's defensive snaps this season, Fitzpatrick was a seeming fit to shoulder the responsibility of relaying play calls to the defense. Fitzpatrick wasn't quite as impactful over the first quarter of the regular season this year compared to his All-Pro campaign of 2019, but he did come up with a game-breaking contribution during a Week 6 win over Cleveland, registering a 33-yard pick-six off of Baker Mayfield.