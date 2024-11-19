Fitzpatrick tallied seven tackles (four solo) during Pittsburgh's win over Baltimore on Sunday.
Fitzpatrick finished second on the team in tackles during Sunday's victory behind Patrick Queen's 10. This was just the first time since the team's Week 5 loss to Dallas that Fitzpatrick recorded four or more tackles in a game, and he'll look to build off this solid performance in the team's Week 12 matchup against Cleveland.
