Fitzpatrick (chest) was a non-participant at the Steelers' practice Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the team's official website reports.

Fitzpatrick missed Wednesday's practice session as he continues to recover from the chest injury he suffered in Monday night's 26-22 win over the Browns. The safety went down with the injury in the third quarter and underwent scans at the hospital prior to being discharged. The safety's status at practice the rest of the week will likely dictate his chances to play Sunday in Las Vegas.